The Ravens waived Gordon on Wednesday.
The move frees up a roster spot for Dalvin Cook, who is likely to be signed off the practice squad ahead of the Ravens' divisional-round playoff game against the Texans on Saturday. In four regular-season games with the Ravens, Gordon logged 26 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown and added three catches for 46 yards.
