Head coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's win over the Jaguars that Gordon will be added to the Ravens' 53-man roster this week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

After Keaton Mitchell was believed to have sustained a season-ending knee injury during Sunday's win, the Ravens need additional backfield depth. Gordon appeared in two games for the Ravens earlier this season and rushed 13 times for 53 yards while securing all three of his targets for 46 yards. While Baltimore still has Gus Edwards and Justice Hill available out of the backfield, Gordon could have a chance to carve out a role down the stretch.