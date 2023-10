Gordon reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday.

Gordon was elevated to the active roster for a second week in a row prior to Sunday's 28-3 win over the Browns, rushing for 21 yards on three carries while also reeling in his only target for a 23-yard reception. The running back could play again in Week 5 versus the Steelers, as he still has one more elevation before he'd need to be signed to the Ravens' 53-man roster.