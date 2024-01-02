Gordon had six carries for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

The veteran was elevated from the practice squad in Week 16 following Keaton Mitchell's season-ending injury. Gordon did not get in on the action against the 49ers but did factor into the box score in the blowout win over the Dolphins. He ended up seeing twice as many carries as Justice Hill, though it's worth noting that Gordon did not get into the game until garbage time. With Baltimore having the No.1 seed sewn up, it's possible that Gordon will have his largest role of the season in Saturday's season finale against the Steelers.