Broncos' Theo Riddick: Garners first-team reps

Riddick worked with the first-team offense during Monday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jhabvala added that Riddick's time with the starters included a 30-yard catch-and-run from Joe Flacco. Much like he was utilized in Detroit, Riddick's potential role in Denver figures to be almost exclusively in the passing game, with sophomores Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman earning most of the carries. It's probably too early to mark Riddick down as the No. 3 back with ink, but running-backs coach Curtis Modkins worked with Riddick in Detroit and head coach Vic Fangio has tried defending him in the NFC North for the past four seasons. In other words, they brought him in knowing what they were getting. If Riddick is able to contribute as a returner, where he has just one career return, his place on the roster could solidify quickly.