Powell (hamstring) will join the Broncos' offseason roster after being a member of the practice squad in the regular season, Mike Klis of NBC 9News Denver reports.

Powell was waived by the Cowboys back in September with an injury settlement but appears to have since gotten healthy. He will likely be fighting for an active roster spot with Denver over the course of the coming offseason and training camp.

