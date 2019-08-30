Powell sustained a hamstring injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Lindsay Draper of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Powell had a productive evening prior to suffering the injury, tallying four tackles (three solo) with one sack, one interception and a forced fumble on only 18 defensive snaps. The 25-year-old signed with the Cowboys in early August after being cut loose by the Texans.

