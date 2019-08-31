Powell (hamstring) was waived by the Cowboys with an injury designation on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Powell injured his hamstring in Thursday's final preseason tilt. The 25-year-old safety will revert to the Cowboys' IR if he clears waivers.

