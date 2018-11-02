Broncos' Von Miller: Will play Sunday

Miller (knee) was a full participantin Friday's practice and has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Troy E. Renck of thedenverchannel.com reports.

Miller was spotted wearing a knee brace during Friday's practice, but does not appear in any danger of sitting out Week 9. The star linebacker has started 72 consecutive games since suffering a torn ACL in 2013, and will pair up with rookie Bradley Chubb to attempt to pressure Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday. Miller has accumulated eight sacks this season, tied for second in the league.