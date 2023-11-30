An arrest warrant has been issued in Dallas for Miller stemming from an alleged assault, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Per the report, a preliminary investigation following a Wednesday disturbance call indicates that Miller and a woman got into a verbal argument and that he allegedly assaulted her. The Bills subsequently released a statement Thursday, which read "this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."