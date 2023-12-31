Miller (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Patriots.
Miller's inclusion on the inactive list comes as a bit of a surprise, although the veteran hasn't been productive on the stat sheet thus far. The 34-year-old has just three combined tackles and no sacks in 11 games and 225 defensive snaps played this season.
