Miller and the Bills agreed Wednesday to a reworked contract for the 2024 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Miller's 2024 base salary will fall from $17.1 million to $8.86 million, while his possible incentives will increase from $17.5 million to $20 million this coming season. The move also saves Buffalo about $8.65 million in 2024 salary cap space, as the veteran pass rusher's new deal includes a $7 million signing bonus, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Miller compiled the least-productive campaign of his career by far in 2023, totaling just three tackles and no sacks over 12 games. He'll enter his age-35 season in 2024.