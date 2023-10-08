Miller (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

The star edge rusher is making his 2023 debut after completing his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in late November. Upon being cleared to practice this week, Miller was a limited participant in sessions Wednesday through Friday, but his activity was enough for the Bills to give him the green light to play. Though fellow defensive ends Greg Rousseau (foot) and Shaq Lawson (toe) are sidelined Sunday, Miller is still expected to be eased back in with a limited snap count Week 5, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.