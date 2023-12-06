Bills GM Brandon Beane said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Miller to be placed on the commissioner's exempt list following a recent felony domestic violence charger, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Miller thus figures to be available for Sunday's game against Kansas City, likely handling his usual role playing about 20 snaps off the bench. He might still be placed on the exempt list at some point, while a formal suspension probably wouldn't occur until well after the season.