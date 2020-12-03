The Broncos claimed Parks off waivers from the Eagles on Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Parks wasn't getting much playing time behind starting safeties Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod in Philadelphia, but he could get an immediate opportunity in Denver. The Broncos placed slot corner Bryce Callahan (foot) on injured reserve Wednesday, re-opening the role that Parks served in with the team last season. He allowed 264 receiving yards and three touchdowns over 14 games in 2019. Parks may not clear the COVID-19 protocols for the Week 13 matchup against the Chiefs, but he could be on the field the following week against Carolina.