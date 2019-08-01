On Thursday, Callaway enjoyed what offensive coordinator Todd Monken referred to as the wideout's best day of training camp to date, Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com reports.

In particular, the second-year receiver "looked crisp in one-on-one drills." His good day is worth noting, since just a day earlier, both coach Freddie Kitchens and QB Baker Mayfield -- who had praised Callaway's efforts in minicamp -- noted that they'd like to see more consistency out of the 2018 fourth-rounder, who caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five TDs as a rookie. Additionally, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal relays that Callaway reportedly reported to training camp somewhat out of shape. In any case, the 22-year-old has time to get up to speed and barring an injury, he figures to slot in as the Browns' No. 3 wide receiver target (behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry), assuming he isn't overtaken by Rashard Higgins.