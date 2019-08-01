Browns' Antonio Callaway: Has best day of camp Thursday
On Thursday, Callaway enjoyed what offensive coordinator Todd Monken referred to as the wideout's best day of training camp to date, Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com reports.
In particular, the second-year receiver "looked crisp in one-on-one drills." His good day is worth noting, since just a day earlier, both coach Freddie Kitchens and QB Baker Mayfield -- who had praised Callaway's efforts in minicamp -- noted that they'd like to see more consistency out of the 2018 fourth-rounder, who caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five TDs as a rookie. Additionally, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal relays that Callaway reportedly reported to training camp somewhat out of shape. In any case, the 22-year-old has time to get up to speed and barring an injury, he figures to slot in as the Browns' No. 3 wide receiver target (behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry), assuming he isn't overtaken by Rashard Higgins.
