The Cowboys cut Callaway on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Callaway ended the 2022 campaign on the Cowboys' practice squad and earned a reserve/future contract in January, but he's been let go ahead of mandatory minicamp. The 2018 fourth-round pick hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since 2020. In a corresponding move, Dallas signed Tyron Johnson.
