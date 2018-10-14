Browns' Carlos Hyde: Tough sledding Sunday
Hyde rushed 14 times for 34 yards during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers.
While once again it was Hyde handling the bulk of Cleveland's carries, the Browns' other two running backs -- Duke Johnson and Nick Chubb -- outperformed him with far fewer carries. Johnson and Chubb racked up 51 yards on the ground on just five carries, as Hyde now has three games with a yards per carry under three this season. The 28-year-old back also failed to score a touchdown for the second consecutive game after crossing the goal line five times in the team's first four weeks.
