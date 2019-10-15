Browns' Damarious Randall: Solid game in loss
Randall had five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.
Randall got to the quarterback for the second time this season, and saw a huge workload, playing in a season-high 81 defensive snaps in the game. With 20 tackles and two sacks through the first four games of the season, he remains a back-end IDP candidate.
