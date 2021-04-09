The Seahawks re-signed Randall on Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After serving a depth safety position for the Seahawks during the 2020 campaign, Randall will revert to his previous role of cornerback for the team. In his three seasons in Green Bay starting in 2015 as a cornerback, Randall started 30 games, and he tallied 144 tackles, 10 interceptions and 32 pass breakups.
