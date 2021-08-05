Randall sat out Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll downplayed the injury and said Randall's absence was precautionary. Assuming the injury remains minor, the veteran safety could return to the field within the next few days.
More News
-
Seahawks' Damarious Randall: Back with the Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Damarious Randall: Returns from COVID list•
-
Seahawks' Damarious Randall: Lands on COVID list•
-
Seahawks' Damarious Randall: Will not suit up Week 16•
-
Seahawks' Damarious Randall: Unavailable against Washington•
-
Seahawks' Damarious Randall: Listed as questionable•