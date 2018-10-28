Browns' Damarious Randall: Suits up Week 8
Randall (groin/ankle) is active Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Randall returned to practice Friday on a limited basis, and that was enough to get the green light for a matchup against the division opponent. With E.J. Gaines (concussion) inactive for the contest, Randall could be asked to take on additional coverage responsibilities.
