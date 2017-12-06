Browns' Danny Shelton: Sits out practice Wednesday
Shelton (chest/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday.
Shelton exited the Browns' Week 13 loss to the Chargers with the dual injuries and was unable to return. The third-year defensive tackle is an important run stuffer for the Browns, though with only 27 tackles and no sacks in 11 games this season, he's not much of an entity in IDP settings.
More News
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...