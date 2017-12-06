Shelton (chest/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday.

Shelton exited the Browns' Week 13 loss to the Chargers with the dual injuries and was unable to return. The third-year defensive tackle is an important run stuffer for the Browns, though with only 27 tackles and no sacks in 11 games this season, he's not much of an entity in IDP settings.

