Shelton (undisclosed) received a tryout with the Panthers on Monday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.
Shelton spent last season with the Giants, recording 31 tackles in 13 games played. He's had to find a new squad each of the last two seasons, and it appears he will have to again in 2022.
