Shelton (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Shelton was a limited participant in practice all week, but apparently got in enough reps for Cleveland brass to deem him game-ready. He'll presumably take on his regular role as a starting defensive tackle in Gregg Williams' 4-3 scheme. With Myles Garrett (ankle) nursing an injury, the Browns need as many healthy bodies on the defensive line as they can get.