Ward (concussion) did not practice Saturday, making it unlikely he will play Saturday against the Broncos, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward proved worthy of his first-round selection early int he season, notching three interceptions in the first five games of 2018. He would need a dramatic turnaround Thursday if he's to have a chance to play versus the Broncos.

