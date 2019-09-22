Browns' Denzel Ward: Likely to sit Sunday
Ward (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The likely absence of the Browns' top cornerback comes at an unfortunate time with Cleveland facing a Rams passing attack that has often proven prolific during Sean McVay's tenure as head coach. With fellow cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring) also listed as questionable, TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell are preparing to slot into the starting lineup if both Ward and Williams are sidelined.
