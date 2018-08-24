Browns' Denzel Ward: Scheduled for MRI
Head coach Hue Jackson said Ward (back) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ward exited Thursday night's preseason game under his own power after his torso awkwardly twisted while he was attempting a tackle. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, but Friday's testing should help clarify how much time Ward may need to recover.
