Ward (concussion) remains in the concussion protocol Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward suffered a concussion during Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Texans, and will need to fully clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before retaking the field. The rookie first-round pick's availability for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers is murky at best. If Ward were to miss any time Phillip Gaines would benefit from an increased snap count.

More News
Our Latest Stories