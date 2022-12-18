Watson completed 18 of 28 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Ravens. He added six rushes for 22 yards.

The Browns were in a positive game script for much of the contest, which allowed them to run a balanced offense. Watson wasn't asked to carry the team as a result, though he still struggled to a subpar 5.8 yards per attempt. Despite the inefficiency, he didn't turn the ball over and also managed to connect with Donovan Peoples-Jones for a three-yard touchdown late in the third quarter -- Watson's second score in three games this season. While there have been glimpses of promise in the last two weeks, Watson has also been held below 200 passing yards in two of his three starts.