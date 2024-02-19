Watson (shoulder) is on track or slightly ahead in his rehab schedule and will begin throwing in March, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The quarterback had surgery Nov. 21 to repair a fractured right shoulder socket. he resumed work in the weight room last week and is already discussing the possibility of organizing offseason throwing sessions with teammates for the third year in a row. New Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said he's optimistic about getting Watson back to the level of play he demonstrated in Houston, and the the QB's fully guaranteed contract ensures the Browns will give him another shot as the clear starter despite disappointing showings in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. The contract runs through 2026, i.e., Watson's age-31 season.