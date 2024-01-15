Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Watson (shoulder) is expected to return from November shoulder surgery by the spring, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. "He's doing great in rehab," Stefanski said. "I'm confident he'll be ready to roll."

If Watson's healthy by the spring as expected, he'll have the opportunity to go through a full offseason program and camp so he can hit the ground running for the 2024 season. Watson went 5-1 as Cleveland's starting quarterback in 2023 but threw for just 1,115 yards with a 7:4 TD:INT. He led the league with 4,823 passing yards as Houston's quarterback in 2020, but Watson hasn't come close to replicating that success as a member of the Browns.