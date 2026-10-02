Watson completed 24 of 33 passes for 268 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing seven times for 22 yards in the Browns' 27-24 win over the Steelers on Thursday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Watson's rather unlikely comeback season continued in the primetime spotlight Thursday against a division rival, with the embattled veteran ultimately besting future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Watson's late third-quarter fumble on a sack by T.J. Watt didn't result in any Steelers points, but his interception on Cleveland's ensuing possession on a deep pass intended for Denzel Boston did lead to Pittsburgh's penultimate touchdown of the night. Watson was otherwise impressive, recording his highest passing yardage total since Week 3 of the 2023 season. Watson connected with seven different targets overall, and his one scoring strike went to Harold Fannin from two yards out late in the second quarter. Watson now boasts a 69.6 percent completion rate -- his highest since the 2020 season in Houston -- and a 6:2 TD:INT alongside 127 rushing yards heading into a Week 5 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 11.