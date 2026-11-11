The Browns announced Wednesday that Watson (concussion) will start Sunday's game against the Texans, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

Watson cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol this past Saturday, but because he managed just one limited practice during Week 9 prep, the Browns opted to make him inactive for their matchup with the Saints. Shedeur Sanders drew his first start of the season and threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-22 overtime loss in New Orleans, but he'll return to the No. 2 role this week while a healthy Watson reclaims the starting job. While the Browns have gone 5-3 with Watson under center this season, he hasn't been without his flaws (six turnovers, 33 sacks taken). As such, Watson may need a strong showing against the Texans to hold off Sanders for the starting job in the weeks to come.