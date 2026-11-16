Watson completed 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding eight rushes for 49 yards and a score in the Browns' 27-24 win over the Texans on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that remained with Cleveland.

Watson helped the Browns overcome a 17-point first-half deficit, even though he didn't throw any touchdown passes for the fourth straight game. The veteran signal-caller did pile up the passing yardage against his old team, however, eclipsing 300 yards for the third straight game in the process. Watson also hit Harold Fannin with a critical 30-yard pass on his last pass attempt of the afternoon to set up Quinshon Judkins' game-winning rushing touchdown, and he'll next draw a highly favorable matchup against the Raiders in a Week 12 home matchup on Sunday, Nov. 29 following a Week 11 bye.