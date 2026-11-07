Watson (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol Saturday but remains questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Since Watson reported concussion symptoms Tuesday, he didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday before being limited Friday and earning a questionable tag for Week 9 action. Head coach Todd Monken relayed to Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site Friday that Shedeur Sanders will be the team's starting quarterback Sunday, so some possibilities for Watson this weekend are active as the backup or inactive as the emergency third QB.