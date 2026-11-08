Watson (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Watson, who reported concussion symptoms Tuesday, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday before being deemed limited Friday and subsequently heading into the weekend with a 'questionable' tag. Though Watson has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, the Browns have elected to err on the side of caution with the QB who has compiled a 5-3 record as the team's starter to date. With Watson listed as inactive versus New Orleans, Shedeur Sanders will draw the start, while Dillon Gabriel will serve as Cleveland's No. 2 signal caller. Taylen Green is the team's emergency No. 3 QB.