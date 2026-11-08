Watson (concussion) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After reporting concussion symptoms Tuesday, Watson didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday before returning to a limited session Friday and earning a questionable tag ahead of Week 9 action. He then cleared the concussion protocol Saturday, per the Browns. Despite Watson getting the thumbs up from an independent neurologist, head coach Todd Monken already has announced Shedeur Sanders as Sunday's starter, and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Dillon Gabriel will serve as the No. 2 QB this weekend. In the end, Watson is slated to be back in action next Sunday against the Texans.