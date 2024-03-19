Watson (shoulder) could begin light throwing as soon as Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson will have limitations this spring after underdoing surgery Nov. 21 to repair a displaced fracture in his right shoulder socket, but the Browns expect him to be ready for training camp in late July. He's been rehabbing in Los Angeles, with private QBs coach Quincy Avery and Browns TE David Njoku flying out Monday to join him. While a fully guaranteed contract ensures Watson will get another chance as the starting QB after two disappointing seasons in Cleveland, the team has much better depth at his position for 2024 after signing Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley earlier in March.