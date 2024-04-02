Watson (shoulder) recently said on his QB Unplugged podcast that he's "in a great spot" and has "plenty of time to ramp up the throwing sessions," per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Watson is believed to have resumed throwing in mid-to-late March, after undergoing surgery Nov. 21 to repair a displaced glenoid fracture in his right shoulder. He'll presumably be absent/limited throughout OTAs and minicamp but may be ready for full participation (or close to it) when the Browns open training camp in late July. While a fully guaranteed contract ensures Watson will get another shot as the starter despite his disappointing performance in 2022 and 2023, the Browns prioritized QB depth this offseason in signing experienced backups Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley. They also upgraded their receiver group, trading for Jerry Jeudy and then signing him to a three-year extension.