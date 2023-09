Delpit recorded eight tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-3 win versus Cincinnati.

Delpit contributed to a nightmarish day for Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense in their 2023 opener and is now on track for his second consecutive 100-tackle season. In Week 2, Cleveland goes to Pittsburgh, which didn't look like a very good team offensively in its 30-7 loss versus San Francisco on Sunday.