Delpit (groin) recorded 80 tackles, seven for a loss, four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one interception over 13 games in 2023.

It was another productive year for Delpit on the last line of Cleveland's defense. His season was cut short by the groin injury, which occurred at a time when he was the club's leader in tackles; he was on pace to post a second consecutive 100-tackle season. The three-year contract extension he signed in December, which ironically occurred on the day of his season-ending injury, indicates how the organization feels about the player.