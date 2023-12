Delpit (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Delpit was second on the team with six tackles before leaving the game after colliding with teammate Myles Garrett. Delpit had to be helped off the field to the medical tent and was eventually carted to the locker room. Prior to Sunday's contest, he agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with the Browns per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.