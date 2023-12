Delpit agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with the Browns on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The extension includes a little more than $23 million in guaranteed money, per Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com. Delpit has 74 tackles, three passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in 2023. The 2020 second-round pick has started 28 of 29 games going back to the beginning of the 2022 season.