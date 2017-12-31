Taylor (foot) is listed as active Week 17 against the Steelers.

Taylor landed on the injury report with a foot ailment that limited his practice time this week, but he suit up for the Browns nonetheless as the team looks to avoid a winless season. Should Taylor suffer a setback or find himself limited at any point, Briean Boddy-Calhoun is returning from a knee injury this week and would be available to fill in.

