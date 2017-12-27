Browns' James Burgess: Leads Browns in tackles Sunday
Burgess had nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
The nine tackles ties the second-best tackle total of Burgess' career, and he also totaled three tackles for a loss in the contest. The 23-year-old has put together a solid season, but his IDP value is a bit limited by fellow linebackers Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, who are tied for second in the NFL with 132 total tackles apiece.
