Burgess had nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

The nine tackles ties the second-best tackle total of Burgess' career, and he also totaled three tackles for a loss in the contest. The 23-year-old has put together a solid season, but his IDP value is a bit limited by fellow linebackers Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, who are tied for second in the NFL with 132 total tackles apiece.