Bowen (knee) worked out on the side of practice Sunday, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Bowen missed last Thursday's game against the Eagles due to his knee injury, but his appearance on the side of Sunday's practice seems to indicate he's nearing a return. He'll look to get on the field and earn a spot on the Week 1 roster in Cleveland's final preseason game, Thursday against Detroit.