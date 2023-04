The Browns selected Wypler in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 190th overall.

Wypler becomes the first interior offensive lineman drafted by the Browns this year and stays in-state after starting for Ohio State the past two seasons. Intelligence is typically the first qualifier associated with the soon-to-be 22-year-old, but his shorter arms and smaller stature essentially guarantee he'll be either a guard, or more likely, a center at the NFL level.