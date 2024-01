Walker was active but did not play in Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff loss to the Texans.

Walker had a brief run as the Browns' primary quarterback earlier this season but was relieved of those duties after throwing five interceptions (one touchdown) in three starts. He served as the primary backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip) until the team resurrected Joe Flacco for the final stretch of the season. He enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.