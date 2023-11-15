Walker will not start Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, with the Browns instead turning to Dorian Thompson-Robinson after Deshaun Watson (shoulder) was ruled out for the season, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson-Robinson got the first start when Watson missed time earlier this season, but the Browns quickly turned to Walker after the rookie tossed three interceptions in a 28-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 4. The veteran wasn't much better in the following weeks, continuing the trend of frequent interceptions (five in three starts) even as the Browns won two of his three outings. Walker offers mobility and arm strength but not much else, having thrown six TD passes and 16 picks on 326 career attempts (54.9 percent completions, 6.4 YPA). It's nonetheless possible he makes more starts before the end of the year, given that Thompson-Robinson looked unready for the NFL last time we saw him.